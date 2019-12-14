VISITORS to Castle Howard’s Christmas event are being urged to read and reflect on the messages left by local children on the handmade decorations that adorn this year’s Charity Christmas Tree in aid of the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

The festive fundraising initiative involved children from Slingsby Community Primary School, one of Castle Howard’s local schools, working with staff from Castle Howard and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to create wildlife-themed decorations for the tree, which was then decorated by the year 6 class.

The Charity Christmas Tree takes pride of place inside Castle Howard’s 19th-century chapel and greets visitors at the end of their magical journey through the decked-out halls and festive-themed rooms of a Christmas Masquerade, this year’s elaborate Christmas celebration.

Abbigail Ollive, Head of Marketing at Castle Howard, said:“We ran workshops at the school to talk to the children about Yorkshire's amazing wildlife and the threats it faces.

"The children then decorated some wildlife shaped baubles and wrote their hopes and wishes for Yorkshire's wildlife on the back.

"We had some really lovely messages like 'I wish people would look after wildlife like they would each other'.

" We hope that visitors will take a moment to see and read the children's decorations and reflect on the importance of Yorkshire's wildlife and donate what they can to Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is Castle Howard’s chosen charity of the year for 2019, and the charity Christmas tree is the latest way the estate is supporting the vital work that the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust does to protect and enhance native wildlife across Yorkshire.

From defending our seas and coastlines to campaigning to save nationally important habitats and empowering young people to become tomorrow’s natural leaders, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust plays a huge part in protecting Yorkshire’s wildlife.

Visitors can donate to the charity through a collection box at the base of the tree.

To find out more, visit www.castlehoward.co.uk.