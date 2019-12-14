CLIMATE activists will be protesting in York city centre this afternoon to showcase their dismay for the newly-elected Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The group Extinction Rebellion will be protesting in St Helen's Square from 3pm.

In a post on Facebook, the group said:"Boris Johnson doesn't represent multicultural Britain.

"We are currently on the edge of a climate an ecological catastrophe. People in the global south are already feeling the effects of this and are being completely ignored. Climate change is a racist issue and it's time environmentalists and anti-racists stand side by side in fighting against people like Boris and the Tories.

"We can not have him as Prime Minister for the next five years."