CLIMATE activists will be protesting in York city centre this afternoon to showcase their dismay for the newly-elected Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.
The group Extinction Rebellion will be protesting in St Helen's Square from 3pm.
In a post on Facebook, the group said:"Boris Johnson doesn't represent multicultural Britain.
"We are currently on the edge of a climate an ecological catastrophe. People in the global south are already feeling the effects of this and are being completely ignored. Climate change is a racist issue and it's time environmentalists and anti-racists stand side by side in fighting against people like Boris and the Tories.
"We can not have him as Prime Minister for the next five years."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment