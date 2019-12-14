A prominent York city centre store is to close today- as the landlord takes back the property.

Debenhams in Davygate will close today after the company announced the decision in October.

The news is a fresh blow for the high street – after the recent closure of other nearby chains.

Gap and French Connection, which were both in Davygate, have closed down in the past few months.

A statement from Debenhams in October said: “Regrettably our Davygate store will close in December following the decision by the landlord to take back the site.

"We had hoped to keep the store open but the landlord has decided to use the space for other purposes. We are keeping our colleagues and customers informed and thank them for their understanding. The nearest Debenhams store will now be at Monks Cross.”

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said: “urgent consideration is needed to revitalise the high street".

The MP added that she has contacted the company for further clarification about the future for its staff.

Debenhams unveiled plans last year to axe up to 50 high street shops, putting around 4,000 jobs at risk, as the struggling department store chain faced a near £500 million loss.

The group then fell into administration in April.