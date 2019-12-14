York’s famous Clifford Tower and City Walls will be illuminated in green for three nights to support the NSPCC’s Christmas campaign for Childline.

The NSPCC’s Light For Every Childhood campaign hopes to shine a light for those children who face a dark and lonely festive period.

One in five children in the UK suffers abuse, and every year, specially-trained Childline counsellors around the country answer call from children suffering their darkest hour. Sadly, one in three calls to Childline this Christmas will go unanswered, and the fundraising campaign aims to bring light to every childhood.

Every sparkle, every sequin and every pound raised for the NSPCC helps protect children.

The teams' specially-trained counsellors speak to children and young people in their darkest hours every day of the year, even on Christmas Day, and £20 would help answer five calls to the Childline service.

The NSPCC’s community fundraising manager for Yorkshire & Humber, Jackie Dawson said: “It is fabulous that York’s Clifford Tower and Walls will be lighting up green for three whole nights for Childline. For many families, Christmas is a truly joyous time filled with love and laughter but sadly for too many children that are simply not the case.

“It’s easy for anyone to take part in Get Your Sparkle On this December - whether you’re just wearing a sparkly jumper, or organising a sparkling bake-off at work, every single penny raised will go towards helping children and young people get the help they need this Christmas.”

Amanda Hatton, Corporate Director of Children, Education and Communities, City of York Council, said: “Christmas is a joyful time for many of us, but for some children, it can be a lonely and frightening period, without the regular support of school or friendships. Childline provides a real lifeline for children and young people who desperately need support and advice and I’m delighted that we can help raise awareness of this vital service.”

To find out more about how you can support the NSPCC this Christmas, search #SparkleOn or go to www.nspcc.org.uk/christmas/get-your-sparkle-on for your free fundraising pack.