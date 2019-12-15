A STATELY home in York has organised a Christmas-themed fundraiser to support wildlife in Yorkshire.

The initiative involves staff from Castle Howard working with Slingsby Community Primary School and the team from Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to create animal-themed decorations for their tree.

The decorations included wildlife shaped baubles with messages of hope from the year six pupils.

Abbigail Ollive, head of marketing at Castle Howard, said: “We had some lovely messages.

“We hope that visitors will read the children’s decorations and reflect on the importance of Yorkshire’s wildlife and donate what they can to Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.”

The charity Christmas tree stands inside Castle Howard’s 19th century chapel and greets visitors at the end of their journey through the Christmas Masquerade.

It is the latest way the estate is supporting the vital work that the trust does to protect native wildlife across Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is Castle Howard’s chosen charity of the year for 2019/20.