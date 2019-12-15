FLOWERS have been left on a York riverside in memory of two men who died on a boat moored to the bank.

The floral tributes

OST mortem examinations have been carried out on the bodies of two men found on a boat on York's River Ouse - but the cause of their deaths is not yet known.

North Yorkshire Police said today that at this stage, the coroner was awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine the cause of death.

A spokeswoman also said that the force was 'not yet in a position to release the identity of the men that died.'

The bodies were discovered last week on a small boat moored to the bank at Dame Judi Dench Walk, upstream of Lendal Bridge and close to the bottom of the Museum Gardens.

Police said then that both men were in their 60s and their deaths did not appear to be suspicious 'at the moment.'

A spokeswoman said concerns had been raised about two men who had been out of touch with their families, and an investigation was underway to discover how they died.

The force later said their deaths were being treated as 'unexplained' at this time pending the results of a post mortem.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews had assisted North Yorkshire Police using ladders and salvage sheets to help preserve the scene, and had subsequently left the incident with the police.