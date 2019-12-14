I wondered if you would mind taking part in a social media campaign we’re running to promote York Art Gallery. Our current exhibition at the gallery is called Making a Masterpiece: Bouts and Beyond and we’re asking people what is your “personal masterpiece”?

What is the work of art, music, architecture, film, food or anything else for that matter which you class as a masterpiece – that thing has stopped you in your tracks or changed your life when you experienced it? York is full of them as you know but it can of course be much wider than that!

We have launched it on Twitter, using the hashtag #personalmasterpiece

Millie Carroll, digital communictionsm officer, York Museums Trust:

My #PersonalMasterpiece is of course, Pride and Prejudice. 💕 I read it as a young teen and got completely lost in it and thankfully it sparked my love for reading. Plus, Elizabeth will probably always be my favourite fictional woman

Reyahn King, Chief Executive of York Museums Trust, said: “What makes a masterpiece a masterpiece is a very difficult question to answer. Why that particular piece of art, music, architecture or any other art form can literally stop you in your tracks is often rooted in personal taste, experience, memory or moment. But the very essence of what makes it resonate so strongly is hard to pin down.

“Our exhibition Making a Masterpiece: Bouts and Beyond, looks at the mix of craftsmanship, science and pure creativity which go into making a masterpiece, in this case the stunning work by Dieric Bout’s Saint Luke Drawing the Virgin and the Child. This is a work that was created in around 1450 – more than half a century ago – and still has that magic to inspire and engage.

“But we wanted to ask our visitors and those online what their personal masterpiece is and why? We want to hear your personal stories of life changing moments with art of all different types. Was it a book you couldn’t put down as a child, an album played to death, a painting you got lost in, or a building which took your breath away. Or maybe your personal masterpiece wasn’t a piece of art in the traditional sense at all. Have a look on Twitter using the hashtag #personalmasterpiece and see what other people are saying and then come and have a look at the amazing works in the exhibition to see if you agree with us on Bout’s incredible work.”

York College Extended Diploma Creative Media Production students are working with York Art Gallery on a series of films exploring the work and themes on show.

These are:

CONTEMPORARY RESPONSE - creating a behind the scenes video looking at contemporary intervention artist Chris Cook who has responded to historical artwork in the exhibition. The video will also look at Dutch work as his inspiration and speak to members of the gallery team.

SOCIAL MEDIA – public interview videos, vox pop style – “What’s a Masterpiece?” A series of Q & A style interviews with selected audience – aged 16 – 25.

Griselda Goldsbrough, who is working with York College Media students, said: “The students we’re working with in connection with the Bouts exhibition have been really interested in the idea of a “masterpiece” and as part of their project are hoping to speak to people and ask the question “What Makes a Masterpiece?” The idea is to get a better understanding of the different ways the word is used and interpreted by different people, particularly those around their own age.

“They will be making a short film of the responses which they will share online as well as at a special event being held by them at the Gallery in January.”