A LARGE scale operation against illegal tobacco in Scarborough has uncovered 29,000 cigarettes and 29.25kg of tobacco worth more than £27,500.
Illicit products were discovered during the raids that were coordinated by North Yorkshire County Council Trading Standards.
The intelligence-led operation sought to tackle illicit tobacco supply across the Scarborough region using specialist tobacco detection dogs from Wagtail UK.
Detection dogs can find tobacco and cigarettes in the most unlikely places and in addition to having their stock confiscated offenders could face unlimited fines and up to ten years in prison if found in possession.
On this occasion the dogs were able to identify cigarettes and tobacco concealed in cardboard boxes, kitchen shelving units and concealed drawers which would not have otherwise been discovered during the raids.
Matt O’Neill, North Yorkshire County council’s Assistant Director for Growth, Planning and Trading Standards, said: “Those who flaunt the legislation will have no hiding place. We will continue to adopt a zero tolerance approach to these matters and use every enforcement technique at our disposal to disrupt this type of activity.”