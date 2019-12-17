MAXINE GORDON samples a relaxing break in North Yorkshire's spa capital

HARROGATE and spas go together well, like Bettys and afternoon tea.

The elegant North Yorkshire town has been famous for its restorative waters for 200 years.

And now there is a new kid on the block.

A new spa has opened at the landmark Majestic Hotel, now renamed the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa after a £15 million refurb.

That money has helped bring the Majestic bang up to date with a 21st century makeover of the grand Victorian building.

Opened in July 1900, it was recognised as one of the finest hotels of its time; its imposing design reminiscent of a French chateau. Over the years, it has witnessed many famous guests including royalty, politicians and entertainers. It survived fire and a bombing in the Second World War.

Its current reincarnation continues its story – and the opening of a new hotel spa looks certain to attract a generation of guests seeking to escape the stresses of modern life.

That was certainly our objective when we checked in for a visit last week. Accompanied by my friend Kildip, we took the train from York and then a short walk from Harrogate Railway Station to the hotel. Located on a hill with a view over the spa town, and set in eight acres of grounds, the Majestic remains an impressive sight.

Inside, the soft greys and taupes of the decor and furnishings lent it an elegant and relaxing air.

We arrived late afternoon and decided to rest in our room before dinner – enjoying the warm choc-chip cookie given to us at reception with a brew in our spacious double.

Our spa break featured dinner, bed and breakfast as well as use of the spa and we each booked a treatment too. The price included a three-course evening meal from a set menu (or £20 towards the a la carte menu). We both were happy with the set menu choices, Kildip choosing a thick and tangy home-made tomato soup while I had a very good fishcake for starters. We both had the Asian-influenced salmon with miso and vegetables for our main course which again was memorable for its spot-on cooking and layers of sweet, sour and spicy flavours. Kildip chose the passionfruit cheesecake for dessert while I had the chocolate orange mousse: again, no complaints.

We enjoyed sitting in the elegant restaurant, which still oozed old-world charm despite the modern facelift.

The bedroom, by contrast, had all the mod cons, with a flat-screen, wall-mounted TV, rainfall shower, and Nespresso machine.

After a night's sleep and a hearty self-service breakfast, we headed to the spa for a day of rest, relaxation and pampering.

Set in an annexe of the hotel, access is via a corridor from reception. The focal point is a 12.5 metre indoor pool – big enough to do some laps if you are feeling energetic. Loungers border the pool's perimeter and large glass windows look on to private gardens making the prospect of snoozing in your spa robe an enticing prospect. If that's not for you, then there is a sauna, steam room and vigorous jacuzzi to enjoy. You can order snacks, lunch and afternoon tea – and drinks – to be taken in the relaxation lounge area.

One of the treatments offered takes place in the rasul chamber. This is steam room – with a difference. It's where you lather mineral-rich mud all over yourself, bake it into your body via the heat, then rinse it all off in an invigorating shower. You begin by plastering mud all over your face, hair and body – a different type for each area. Wearing only our swimsuits, Kildip and I spent a good five minutes rubbing in the mud before pressing the chamber's "start" button and waiting for the treatment to begin. As the heat builds, the idea is that the mud cakes into your body and hair, coaxing out the impurities and leaving skin nourished, refreshed and soft. Be warned, when the shower abruptly switches on, it's a bit of a shock to the system, but pleasant to rinse all the skin-tightening mud off.

Next, it was time for something more relaxing. We each enjoyed separate massages in the spa's boutique-style treatment rooms. Kildip had a facial while I chose a heavenly hot stone massage. The latter is one of my favourites and this, by therapist Jenny was a good one. Using warm oils from the ESPA range and hot stones, she worked her way around the knots in my back, neck and shoulders as well as calves and thighs. The only downside was when she stopped, the hour up, and I had to slowly come back to the real world from a blissful state of peace.

Meeting up afterwards, Kildip said her treatment had been excellent too.

Heading back to York, we'd only been away 24 hours, but it had been enough to recharge the batteries – and make us feel like new women. And our skins felt squeaky clean and silky smooth to boot!

Spa deal:

The Harrogate Spa at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel offers a range of spa days. All packages include robes, towels, flip flops, a welcome drink and choice of lunch or afternoon tea. Choose one from ESPA Inner Calm Facial, ESPA Mud or Algae Wrap or Jessica Manicure/Pedicure with gel. Or choose two from ESPA Express Facial, Salt & Oil Scrub, Back Massage, Soft Hands or Feet, Express Hands or Feet, Tranquillity Scalp Massage.

Choose from:

• World of Tranquillity – 10am-4pm (from £119 per person)

• Twilight Spa – 5pm-9pm (£95 per person)

• Rasul Lunch Spa Day & Treatment – 10am-4pm (From £310 per couple)

• Work & Play – 9am-12pm (£90 per person)

Details:

The Harrogate Spa at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel

Ripon Road

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG1 2HU

T: 01423 700 306

E: relax@theharrogatespa.co.uk

W: theharrogatespa.com