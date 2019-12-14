A HEALTH care partnership’s campaign returns this month to work to prevent loneliness and social isolation this winter.

The ‘Looking out for neighbours’ campaign, organised by West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership, re-launches today.

It will include providing the public with helpful tips and advice to inspire individuals to do small things to look out for their neighbour during the winter.

This phase builds on the success of the campaign earlier this year when local people carried out over 46,000 acts of kindness in their neighbourhoods.

Rob Webster, CEO lead for West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership, said: “The motivation of all those involved in the campaign earlier this year was overwhelming. It’s heartening to hear what can be achieved when we all come together to offer simple acts of kindness.”

Since the launch of the campaign earlier this year, it has received support from over 350 high-profile supporters including organisations such as the Jo Cox Loneliness Foundation.

The campaign will run across West Yorkshire and Harrogate until March.