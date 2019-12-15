TWO brothers from York are rubbing shoulders with musical legends after being nominated for a Grammy Award for their part in a collaboration.

Ethan and Johannes Shore, who attended Manor CE Secondary School, are members of the group Goodboys, along with Josh Grimmett.

One of the collaboration songs they feature on, called ‘Piece Of Your Heart’, has been nominated for Best Dance Recording at top international music awards the Grammys next year.

They have been nominated alongside major artists such as the Chemical Brothers.

The brothers said: “We found out about the nomination while in the studio. It still doesn’t feel real, it’s a staggering achievement.

“Last year we were dreaming about things like this, this year it’s all reality.

“The Chemical Brothers are dance music in our eyes. It’s a total honour to sit with our name next to theirs.”

The brothers used to attend the Global Church in York, which their mum and dad lead. They both used to perform with the church’s band, Ethan on the bass guitar and Johannes on the piano and vocals.

Ethan, 24 and Johannes, 30, got their first taste of the music industry producing Christian songs for a church in London, where they have both relocated to.

They then went on to find a love for dance music and began to experiment in the genre.

The group has been writing songs together for a number of years now and are in the process of working with other artists.

The brothers added: “We have had so many offers to collaborate with all kinds of amazing artists we never thought we would work with.”

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be held at the STAPLES Centre in Los Angeles on January 26 next year.