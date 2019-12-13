A SON must pay £80 compensation for smashing his mother's ornaments after he had been drinking.

Aamir Sajad, prosecuting, told York magistrates Sam Derek Bartram, 43, was staying at his parent's Tadcaster house.

On October 16, she asked him to leave after he arrived home in drink.

Bartram refused, demanded back the money he had given her for his board and smashed her ornaments.

Bartram, who gave his address as Trafalgar Square, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was ordered to pay his mother £80 compensation, as well as a £80 fine and a £32 statutory surcharge.

For him, Chris McGrogan said Bartram had knocked the vases over without intending to damage them.

He was drinking heavily at the time and had argued with his mother over his lack of benefits.

He had formally complained to the Benefits Agency that his benefits had not been available when he went to collect them on October 16.

Bartram claimed he had not drunk for eight days leading up to his appearance before the magistrates.