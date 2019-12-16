A WOMAN hit pedestrians with water bombs and threw paint over cars because she was annoyed about comments on social media, York magistrates heard.

Jessica Dorothy Fearn, 25, used a white BMW as she carried out her attacks and vandalism in several streets in north and central York, said Aamir Sajad, prosecuting.

Fearn's solicitor Nigel Boddy said she had been upset by comments on social media about the loss of her partner.

Several people made “unkind remarks on social media about that death,” he said.

“It is a very unusual case because it was sparked by social media. It is over a few days she went out on this spree of mindlessness.”

Fearn, of Forge Close, Huntington, pleaded guilty to four charges of criminal damage and two of assault.

Magistrates adjourned her case for a pre-sentence report by probation officers and warned her the sentencing bench will consider all options including jailing her.

Fearn was released on bail until January 9.

Mr Sajad said on August 30 or September 1, two people walking along New Lane were hit by what they believed to be apples from a white BMW. Fearn claims she water bombed them and didn’t use apples.

On September 1, a man in Brockfield Road had blue paint sprayed on him from the same BMW.

A Mercedes, a Nissan Duke and a Vauxhall Astra were sprayed with pink paint. The first was parked in Lawrence Square on September 5, and the other two a day or so later in White Rose Avenue.

When police searched Fearn’s house and a BMW parked outside it they found a water gun and paint.

The damage to the cars was between £200 and £400 and the damage to the pedestrians’ clothes was about £40.

Mr Boddy said some of the victims had been able to wash off the paint.