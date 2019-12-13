A NEW service to support people bereaved or affected by suicide is starting in Harrogate.
The service is a response to the fact that people bereaved by suicide are more likely to suffer from severe depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, or even adopt suicidal behaviours themselves.
The West Yorkshire and Harrogate Suicide Bereavement Service will provide support through one to one peer support, peer support groups and advocacy.
Support on offer will include practical advice and signposting to other much needed services,such as counselling or financial advice.
A number of workshops are running throughout December and are open to all, irrespective of a coroner’s conclusion.
People will be able to self-refer to the service or be referred by other people such as funeral directors, police, or coroners.
Help will also be available to people who have been bereaved historically yet feel they may benefit from peer led support.
Yorkshire and Humber has one of the highest suicide rates in the country. Support groups begin in Harrogate on December 9 at Mind at the Acorn Centre.
Comments are closed on this article.