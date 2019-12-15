A YORK bus firm have welcomed their newest and youngest full qualified bus driving recruit.

Dylan Jennison, 18, joined the organisation as part of our new driver training programme, a scheme that was introduced by at the beginning of the year to generate new driving staff.

Tom James, managing director at York Pullman, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Dylan into our excellent team.

"He is a bright young man with an enthusiastic passion for our industry and I’m certain he has a great career ahead of him with York Pullman."

Dyland said: "I am eagerly looking forward to getting behind the wheel to use my new skills in driving school buses and service routes throughout the York area."

Dylan achieved a first time pass in his driving test and is the youngest employee York Pullman have employed this year.

York Pullman Bus Company is a privately owned coach and bus operator which has been operation since the 1920s.

They have a fleet of more than 100 coaches operating from bases in York, Strensall, Boroughbridge and Market Weighton.