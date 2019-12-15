A MEDICAL clinic in York has introduced a new service to help reduce the number of unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions.
Stonegate Medical Clinic have introduced a new single finger prick blood test, titled the FebriDx test, which will determine whether or not a patient requires antibiotics.
Managing director of the clinic, David Grabowski, said: "The addition of the FebriDx test will strengthen Stonegate Medical Clinic’s position in the fight against antibiotic resistance. It will allow our GPs to ensure that antibiotics are only prescribed when absolutely necessary."
Results from the FebriDx test are available within 10 minutes.
In one UK-based study, FebriDx was shown to alter clinical management decisions in approximately 50% of cases and reduced unnecessary antibiotics by up to 80%.
The reduction in unnecessary antibiotics leads to less antibiotic-related complications, follow up consultations, and development of antibiotic resistance.
Stonegate Medical Clinic, established in 2016, is a private comprehensive GP and medical clinic which was recently rated as 'Outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).