A YORK football club has been given a £5,000 boost from a York-based charitable trust.

Poppleton Junior Football Club (PJFC) has received the donation from the Pavers Foundation, founded by shoe retailer Pavers.

Paul Bunce, head of distribution at Pavers' head office, at Northminster Business Park in Upper Poppleton, and committee member for PJFC, applied to the foundation to help support the club.

The donation will be put towards extending and updating the club’s kitchen area, which is an important source of income for PJFC. Originally built in 2011, the kitchen is in need of modernisation which they hope in turn, will help to generate further income.

Paul said: “PJFC is extremely grateful for the generous donation by the Pavers Foundation. The money will help us to reach our goal, which is to provide more room in the kitchen and storage area. On behalf of the committee and all of our players we would like to thank the Pavers Foundation”.

Founded by Catherine Paver in 1971, Pavers established the foundation in 2018 to enable charitable giving by the business and its 1,700 staff. Through the foundation, the amount pledged to good causes by Pavers has risen to £2.5million. Each staff member can put forward causes close to their heart which relate to health, education, or community. Since launching, the foundation has awarded more than £580,000.