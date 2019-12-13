LABOUR came in second in York Outer - but achieved a lower share of the vote than in 2017.

Anna Perrett - who is also a Labour councillor for City of York - received 17,339 votes.

In 2017 the party achieved 21,067 in the constituency.

Speaking at the declaration, Cllr Perrett said: "It has been an absolute privilege to get to know my community better, to have the trust of people to put an X in a box next to my name, to represent them and to stick up for our community.

"I want to thank everyone who did vote for me.

"Unfortunately we didn't get across the line but that's okay, I'm not going anywhere.

"I'm going to stay, I'm going to continue to fight for equality across York Outer."

Cllr Michael Pavlovic said: "It's a very disappointing night for Labour. It's a more worrying time for the country, in my opinion.

"Brexit has clearly had a massive influence."

The result was declared at about 4.30am and saw the Lib Dems take third place with an increased share of the vote - at 9,992.

Independent candidate Scott Marmion received 692 votes.

Votes were counted at Energise in Acomb for both constituencies - with 55,588 of the 74,673 electorate going to the polls.