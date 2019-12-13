CONSERVATIVE candidate for York Central, Fabia Tate, said she felt the campaign had been positive - despite falling more than 13,500 votes behind Labour in the polls.
And she said the past few weeks had been fun - with an encouraging response from residents and younger voters.
Ms Tate, who came in second in the constituency with 13,767 votes, said: "I've had some lovely messages from young female political students who have said it's very inspiring seeing a young girl standing, it's engaged them and they want to go on to pursue a political career.
"I think sending that kind of message means even more than a vote."
Speaking at the declaration she thanked York Outer MP Julian Sturdy for his support during the campaign and said: "It's been an amazing result for the Conservatives nationally and I'm very proud of what we've managed to achieve here in York as well.
"I'd also like to thank the other candidates, it's amazing to see such a great range across a rainbow of candidates across the political spectrum."
She thanked residents and added: "It's been such a civil campaign and I think actually occasionally quite fun."