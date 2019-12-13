A JUNIOR football team have received a new kit, courtesy of of a York car dealership.

C H Render, based in Flaxton, have provided sponsorship for the kit of Stamford Bridge Juniors Under 11's.

Dax Scutt, manager for the junior team, said: "Since taking the new kit the team also added new hats to help keep warm during the winter, with help from funds raised by some of the player's parents serving hot drinks at the games.

"Having been playing together since under 6's, the team have added three new players this season and are gelling together nicely."

The Under 11's side play in the York & Ryedale Mitchell Sports Football League.

Stamford Bridge Football Club provides local amateur football for boys and girls from four years old up to open aged adult football.

C H Render have been serving in the York area for over 50 years. They have around 50 used vehicles always on display ranging from small hatchbacks, saloons, MPV family cars and to vans and large 4X4's.