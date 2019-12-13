CONSERVATIVE Kevin Hollinrake has been elected for the third time for the constituency of Thirsk and Malton.

His success was mirrored across the country with the party securing a Government majority.

Mr Hollinrake gained 35,634 votes, David Yellen for Labour secured 10,480 and Liberal Democrat Di Keal 6,774.

Martin Brampton, the Green Party candidate, gained 2,263, John Hall, for the Yorkshire Party, 881 and Gordon Johnson, independent, 184.

Steve Mullins, Independent, received 245 votes and Michael Taylor, for the SDP, 127.

After the result was announced at 5.30am yesterday at Malton Leisure and Sports Centre, Mr Hollinrake said he would like to thank everyone who had supported him in the campaign.

He said: “There have been two recurring themes on the doorsteps of this election - Brexit and the general dissatisfaction from the public with politics and politicians.

“Brexit has for too long got in the way of other issues and our priorities now are for a fairer deal for Thirsk and Malton and the north in general.

“We must also fight for health care, social care and pensions."

He added: “Over the next five years we have the opportunity to build a fairer society and invest in public services so that people in the north of England have the same opportunities as people in the south.”