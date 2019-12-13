PUPILS from a York school were treated to a festive baking masterclass with a chef from The Ivy.
A class of 17 year eight pupils from The Minster School took part in the session, where they baked a selection of festive gingerbread biscuits under the guidance of sous chef, Lee Graham.
With Lee’s help, the children were taught key cookery techniques and how to decorate biscuits to create a high-quality festive bake.
Lee, sous chef at The Ivy in St Helen's Square, said: "Sharing my passion for cookery and baking is always a pleasure, particularly with the younger generation that doesn’t always get the opportunity to practise the age-old techniques that form the basis of good cooking."
Puyuan Ge, a pupil at The Minster School, was judged the winner of the gingerbread masterclass and will win a three-course meal for himself and his family to enjoy in January.
Angela Mitchell, head teacher at The Minster School, said: “Partnering with The Ivy St. Helen’s Square has been exciting and insightful for our students. We were thrilled to be involved.”