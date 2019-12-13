YORK Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell held on to her seat in the General Election - in what turned out to be a disastrous night for Labour in the north.

Ms Maskell was re-elected to her seat with a decreased majority - from 18,575 in 2017 to 13,545.

As the evening saw the Conservatives gain a number of Labour constituencies, she said she was disappointed but that York was "bucking the national trend" and that the result showed the city "has voted for hope".

Speaking after the declaration, she said: "I'm absolutely delighted that the constituents of York Central voted strongly for Labour - I think we bucked the national trend here and it does show that this city has got such hope in the agenda that Labour is putting forward - particularly looking at housing, health and their futures.

"Therefore I think it's really important that I continue to work with my constituents in order to consolidate what they put their trust in me for, to ensure that I take that voice to Westminster loud and clear.

"I'll be speaking up for people on those green benches [in Parliament] and ensuring that the Prime Minister and the Government do what York Central wants for its future.

"We have got some really live issues here in York at the moment - I'm looking into the issues of the shutting down of the primary care mental health service which has just been set up, the issues around housing and the Local Plan and York Central, and we have got a climate crisis so I certainly won't be bored over Christmas and as we get ready for the new year.

"The big issue that the Prime Minister wants to push through will be Brexit and I will continue to speak up for the wishes of my constituents, which clearly was to remain in the European Union ."

Labour campaigners clapped and cheered as Ms Maskell took to the podium following the declaration.

She said: "I am disappointed bitterly with the result I am seeing across the nation because we come into politics to make a difference for people.

"Together we will change York, because York needs us."

Earlier in the evening as the exit polls predicting a big Conservative majority were announced, Ms Maskell said she was "deeply concerned" and added: "It means my work will increase and I will fight harder for the city.

"We know that for Labour we passionately want to be transformative to make a difference to people's lives."

Voter turnout at both constituencies was down compared to 2017.

In York Central turnout was 66.38% and in York Outer it was 74.44%.