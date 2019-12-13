A CARER has won a top award after judges praised her work at a care home in a village near York.

Helen Ainsworth, a senior care assistant at Ebor Court in Nether Poppleton,was crowned Care Home Worker of the Year in the Yorkshire leg of the Great British Care Awards, held at the National Railway Museum.

The judges said: “Helen is a shining example of a caring senior care assistant, who dedicates her life to improving lives of residents at Ebor Court. A clear theme in Helen’s approach was that time and effort is key to re-enablement.”

Helen said: “I was over the moon just to be nominated for this award but to have taken the top prize home is just brilliant.

"I’m truly honoured and feel really lucky to have such a rewarding job. I’ve loved every minute at Ebor Court and I can’t wait to celebrate with residents."

Shane Talbot, Ebor Court home manager, said she was extremely proud of Helen’s achievement and it had been a privilege to celebrate with her at the awards. "Helen is a valued member of the team and she always goes above and beyond," she said. "Her win is testament to the sheer hard work and commitment she puts in every day."

Helen now goes through to the national final early next year.