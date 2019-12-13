Helen Meads (sic) column (We should fight to save apostrophes, December 9) tickled me - especially when she managed to get an inverted comma at the start of one sentence without its corresponding equivalent at the end.

As the self-proclaimed President of the York Society of Practising Pedants and a former English teacher, I pride myself on knowing how to place apostrophes. My ultimate aim, however, is to see them abolished. They are an inconvenience, a trap for the unwary and an entirely unnecessary element of our punctuation.