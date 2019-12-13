We are being constantly exhorted to recycle and City of York Council kindly provides different coloured plastic boxes to help us.

I am in favour of attempts to reuse materials but a recent experience makes me wonder whether it’s worthwhile. I happened to see my boxes being collected and “emptied.” The operative wheeled a large red wheelie bin to the boxes then emptied each of my bins into the large bin. He gave the large bin a vigorous shaking before moving next door to do the same.