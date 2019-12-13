CONSERVATIVE Nigel Adams has been re-elected as MP for Selby and Ainsty with a sharply increased majority of more than 20,000.
Mr Adams won 33,995 votes in yesterday's General Election, with Labour's Malik Rofidi coming second with 13,858.
Liberal Democrat Katherine Macy came third with 4,842 votes, Mike Jordan of The Yorkshire Party was fourth with 1,900 and Arnold Warneken, of the Green Party, came bottom of the poll with 1,823 votes.
Mr Adams won 32,921votes in 2017, with Labour winning 19,149.
The turnout yesterday was 72.22 per cent out of 78,398 people who were eligible to vote, compared to 74.07 per cent in 2017 and 69.8 per cent in 2015.
