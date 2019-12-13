YORK'S two MPs have been re-elected to their seats.

Labour's Rachael Maskell has been re-elected to York Central, while Conservative Julian Sturdy was re-elected to York Central.

In York Central the results were:

  • James Blanchard, Lib Dem - 4,149
  • Andrew Dunn, SDP - 134
  • Tom Franklin, Green Party - 2,107
  • Rachael Maskell, Labour - 27,312
  • Andrew Snedden, Yorkshire Party - 557
  • Nicholas Szkiler, Brexit Party - 1,479
  • Fabia Tate, Conservative - 13,767

In York Outer the results were:

  • Keith Aspden, Lib Dem - 9,992
  • Scott Marmion, Independent - 692
  • Anna Perrett, Labour - 17,339
  • Julian Sturdy, Conservative - 27,324

Voter turnout was lower than in 2017 for both constituencies.

York Press: Labour's Rachael Maskell was elected to York CentralLabour's Rachael Maskell was elected to York Central

York Press: Conservative Julian Sturdy was re-elected to York OuterConservative Julian Sturdy was re-elected to York Outer