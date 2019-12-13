YORK'S two MPs have been re-elected to their seats.
Labour's Rachael Maskell has been re-elected to York Central, while Conservative Julian Sturdy was re-elected to York Central.
In York Central the results were:
- James Blanchard, Lib Dem - 4,149
- Andrew Dunn, SDP - 134
- Tom Franklin, Green Party - 2,107
- Rachael Maskell, Labour - 27,312
- Andrew Snedden, Yorkshire Party - 557
- Nicholas Szkiler, Brexit Party - 1,479
- Fabia Tate, Conservative - 13,767
In York Outer the results were:
- Keith Aspden, Lib Dem - 9,992
- Scott Marmion, Independent - 692
- Anna Perrett, Labour - 17,339
- Julian Sturdy, Conservative - 27,324
Voter turnout was lower than in 2017 for both constituencies.
