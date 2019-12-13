MOTORISTS in North Yorkshire are being urged by the police to do a 'good deed' this Christmas to help reduce drink driving.
North Yorkshire Police is encouraging people to be designated drivers both during a night out with friends or colleagues or to help them get to work the morning after a big night, then asking their friends to return the favour.
Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton said: “While some people we encounter simply don’t care whether they break the law, others have gone out with the intention of ‘just having one’, but the atmosphere or peer pressure gets the better of them.
“We also arrest a lot of people the morning after a heavy session, and many are mortified to learn they’re still over the limit.
“As this is the season of goodwill, we’re asking motorists in North Yorkshire to do their good deed this Christmas. Good friends look out for each other. Volunteering to be a designated driver for your friends or colleagues just once, and asking them to return the favour, means everyone gets a night out and no one gets arrested. It really is that simple, but it could save a life.”
North Yorkshire Police arrested 123 suspected drink and drug drivers last December.
If you see an offence happening or about to happen, report it on 999 immediately.