PEOPLE are being urged to post Christmas cards and other mail as early as they can this month, to ensure letters and parcels arrive on time.
Royal Mail is encouraging customers in York and North Yorkshire to post their Christmas mail before the last recommended posting dates to ensure that parcels, letters and cards arrive with loved ones in good time.
The latest recommended postal dates are Wednesday, December 18 for second class mail, Friday, December 20 for first class mail, Saturday, December 21 for the Royal Mail ‘Tracked 24’ service and Monday, December 23 for the special delivery service.
To make sure that mail arrives safely, Royal Mail is reminding customers of key things they should remember.
Customers must make sure the full address is written clearly on the item of mail, and always include the full postcode.
People should also ensure that the correct amount of postage has been applied to avoid any delays or extra charges.
Full information on pricing is available on the Royal Mail website and at local Post Office branches.
Royal Mail has the capability to deliver to more than 30 million addresses in the UK.