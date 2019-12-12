FIREFIGHTERS are currently at the scene of a fire at a transport shop in York.
Three fire engines and an ambulance are attending the Electric Transport Store in Walmgate.
The nursery which neighbours the store has been evacuated and the children and staff are now safe.
The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service but is still waiting for a comment on the ongoing situation.
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of a fire at 3.16pm today (Thursday).
She said: "On their arrival they found this was a fire on the ground floor of a commercial building.
"The fire caused heavy smoke logging to the building. Crews used a hose reel jet and are ventilating the property using a positive pressure ventilation fan. One person at the scene is being treated by crews for smoke inhalation."
