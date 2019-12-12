A WOMAN has been threatened with a machete and robbed of cash in an alleyway in Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Police said the robbery happened between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Saturday, when the woman left the Costcutter shop in Skipton Road and walked down the alleyway at the side of the shop near Jenny’s Fish and Chips.
"A man threatened her with a machete and took cash from her, before leaving the scene," said a spokesperson. "The woman was uninjured.The man is described as white with dark hair and wearing a dark, sky blue jacket and dark trousers.
"The victim is 5ft 1 with long blonde hair and was wearing sandy coloured trousers with the braces hanging down and a black jacket with a fur hood." Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for DC 1410 Garford.