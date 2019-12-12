THE Archbishop of York will preside over his final Christmas Day service later this month - while the Dean of York will experience his first Christmas in charge at the Minster.

Christmas Week Services at York Minster

With a fortnight to go to Christmas week, York Minster’s staff and volunteers are preparing to welcome large numbers to the most popular services in the cathedral’s calendar - Nine Lessons and Carols, Midnight Mass and the Christmas Day Eucharist.

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu will preside at the Christmas Day service, the last time that he will lead the Christmas service before his retirement in June 2020.

For the Right Revd Dr Jonathan Frost, Dean of York, this will be his first Advent and Christmas in charge at the Minster. Reflecting on the season, Jonathan said:

“It has been a great joy for me to join in with the life of York Minster. As we journey through Advent towards Christmas, those of us who live, pray and work at the Minster look forward to welcoming friends, old and new, to services over Christmas.

“I do recognise, however, that this time of year can be challenging too: as memories – happy and sad – can bubble to the surface. While the joy of Christ’s birth is at the heart of our celebration, so we will also be praying for those who find this time of year extraordinarily difficult.

“It is our prayer that each person will find encouragement in the presence of Christ, who is God with us.”

Last year, more than 25,000 people attended Advent and Christmas services and events at the Minster. Patricia Dunlop, Director of Visitor Operations, advised people planning to attend the most popular services to get to the Minster in good time.

Patricia said: “Services such as Nine Lessons and Carols, Midnight Mass and the 10am service on Christmas Day are extremely popular and fill up very quickly so we strongly advise that people arrive in good time.

“Seating is allocated on a first-come-first-served basis so we strongly advise people wishing to be seated together to arrive at the same time.

“As a matter of fairness to those still waiting to be seated, members of the congregation will not be permitted to reserve seats for those who have not yet arrived in the cathedral.”

These are the services for Christmas Week:

Sunday 22 December 4pm - Nine Lessons and Carols -The first of two services consisting of nine special readings, carols sung by the York Minster Choir and hymns for everyone to join in. A traditional Christmas celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Nine Lessons and Carols services are very popular so please arrive in plenty of time as seats are available on a first-come-first served basis.

Christmas Eve – Tuesday 24 December 12noon - Crib Service -Traditional and popular family service.

4pm - Nine Lessons and Carols -The second of two services consisting of nine special readings, carols sung by the York Minster Choir and hymns for everyone to join in. A traditional Christmas celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Nine Lessons and Carols services are very popular so please arrive in plenty of time as seats are available on a first-come-first served basis.

11.30pm - First Eucharist of Christmas (doors open at 10.45pm) -Traditional 'Midnight Mass' with music from the St William's Singers and York Young Soloists.

Christmas Day – Wednesday 25 December -8am - Holy Communion,10am - Sung Eucharist of Christmas Day, The traditional Christmas Day service sung by the York Minster Choir, Preacher: The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu,1:45am - Christmas Day Choral Matins 4pm - Christmas Day Choral Evensong -sung by the York Minster Choir.