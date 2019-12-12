A YORK animal home is holding a festive dog walk to celebrate Christmas and raise funds for the home.

The annual ‘SantaPaws’ walk, organised by RSPCA York, Harrogate and District Branch, will take place on Sunday from 11am.

The route will start at the York Animal Home in Landing Lane, will continue around the Clifton Ings, finishing back at the Home.

Peter Gorbert, branch manager, said: “It’s a fun festive dog walk to help raise vital funds for the York Animal Home, to help celebrate Christmas and reunite with friends old and new.

“We’re inviting walkers and dogs alike to join us in dressing up as Santa.”

There is a £5 donation fee to take part in the event. There will be hot drinks and mince pies available afterwards.

Peter said: “We will also be welcoming further donations on the day.”

For more information, contact the centre by calling 01904 654949 or email them at: reception@rspca-yorkhome.org.uk