A POPULAR hotel in York has unveiled a new head chef.

Continuing with its transformation, Cairn Group-owned Elmbank Hotel in York has welcomed well-known Yorkshire chef Mike Cummings to head up its kitchen.

A spokesman for the hotel said that Mike will run the kitchen serving Leetham’s Brasserie, which has been given a whole new look as part of the hotel’s £5m renovation. The restaurant offers diners a casual brasserie experience serving classic dishes with a Yorkshire twist.

Believing flavour comes first and highly passionate about celebrating ingredients made and grown in the county, Mike’s team will use the best local produce to create home cooked favourites including steak and ale pie, beer battered haddock, and Yorkshire curd tart. There are also plans to grow their own herbs and fruits in the hotel’s garden in the New Year.

Mike said: “It’s a new beginning at Elmbank Hotel as it’s been completely reimagined with every element centred around its York roots, from the Art Nouveau inspired décor to our food. Diners can expect a menu of much loved British dishes all with a Yorkshire flare, changing every season to use different ingredients.”