THE Guildhall, York Minster and the city’s jumble of rooftops have seldom looked better than in this stunning 1964 photograph from our archives.

There is so much that can be seen in this photo: the old Rowntree factory on Tanner’s Moat in the foreground; the Guildhall graceful and shining almost like silver just across the river; St Wilfrid's RC church in Duncombe Place to the left; the Heworth gasworks in the distance to the right; and, of course, rising above all, the Minster itself.