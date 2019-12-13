A WASTE management company has forged a partnership with a children’s hospice to ask for donations of unwanted toys this Christmas.
The ‘Re-Use Santa’ campaign, set up by Yorwaste, is aimed at supporting Martin House Hospice Care for children and young people and reducing the number of toys, particularly plastic toys, which are disposed of.
Stephanie Rimmington, head of retail at Martin House, said: “By donating your unwanted toys to Yorwaste you will be helping babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions to receive care across Yorkshire.”
Yorwaste is inviting people to drop off toys at any of the household waste recycling centres it operates on behalf of North Yorkshire County Council and the City of York Council.
It is also offering to collect toys, from some of its larger commercial customers, if there is enough volume.
Sandy Boyle, chief executive of Yorwaste, said: “We’ll make sure they will find a new home for the toys where they will be loved and played with again. By donating, you will put lots of smiles on young faces.”