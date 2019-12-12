A NORTH Yorkshire college has reached top of the ranks in a county league table.

Selby College was “delighted” to see the results of the latest NICDEX College League Table.

This table compares college scores for learner satisfaction, employer satisfaction, 16-18 positive progression and adults into employment.

This year’s NICDEX sees the College come top in Yorkshire and joint fifth out of 172 Further Education Colleges across the country.

Selby College student survey results led to an average score of 83.2 per cent for learner satisfaction, with employers rating the college at 83.1 per cent satisfaction.

The annual college league table, now in its fourth year, was created by FE Week editor, Nick Linford, to produce an annual performance table with an overall score, from a mix of key measures.

The criteria is based on performance measures published by the Department for Education; FE choices learner and employer satisfaction surveys, destinations of KS5 pupils and FE outcome-based success measures.

The next open event held at Selby College will be on February 1, 2020 from 9.30-12pm.