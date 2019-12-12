A GROUP of volunteers from a York project enjoyed a Christmas lunch as a part of a campaign celebrating the importance of pubs in communities.
The volunteers, from Planet Food York; The Junk Food Project, attended The Gillygate pub last week for the Brewing Good Cheer campaign, organised by Heineken.
The campaign, now in its fourth year, celebrates the role pubs play in communities by bringing people together, especially those who might not often get a chance to visit their local.
Beverley Hadfield, from Planet Food York; The Junk Food Project, said: “We are delighted to have been invited to be part of this fantastic initiative and its lovely to feel so appreciated for the work we do as volunteers for the community."
Pubs who take part in the campaign host free events such as Christmas lunches, coffee mornings or even a mince pie and a pint for local charities and community groups.
In 2018, 100 pubs took part in hosting Christmas lunches for over 2,000 people as part of the initiative. That figure is set to increase to 180 pubs in 2019.