A FAMILY-run manufacturer of gourmet pies has secured major investment to expand and sell their wares nationally.

The Yorkshire Pudding Pie Company in Malton hopes the deal with help them sell their products initially through farm shops and supermarkets.

Founder Ted Harrison realised the commercial potential when he created a pie out of Yorkshire pudding, with Sunday lunch leftover chicken and stuffing, for an evening snack in 2017.

Using locally-sourced ingredients Ted and his family have developed a range of fillings, including sausage and red onion marmalade, chicken and chorizo, Wagyu steak and onion and Mediterranean vegetable with mozzarella.

The pies have been sold at food festivals, pop-up pubs, the pop-up Shakespeare Theatre, York, at weddings and online.

Ted contacted accountants and business advisers Garbutt + Elliott for help with developing the business because of the firm’s food sector expertise. As well as sourcing investment from food entrepreneurs, the team advised on the company structure, provided start-up advice and will supply accounting, management information and taxation services as the business grows. The team was led by corporate finance partner Tony Farmer, who has joined the pie company board, and also included corporate finance director, Stephen Garbett and corporate finance assistant, Adam Copley.

Ted said their support had been invaluable. "We would not be where we are – on the brink of significant expansion - without their help."

“We believe our product has huge national potential as Yorkshire Pudding Pies can be served in restaurants, sold hot as street food or cold to reheat at home.

When in York, we’ve had tourist customers asking us to take them to America, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong to name a few, so they may even become global.”

One investor, Jim Bloom, of Warrendale Farms, near York, which produces a range of foods, including Wagyu beef, said: “We invest only in products that we enjoy and believe in. Yorkshire Pudding Pies are unique and have an amazing taste, especially with a Wagyu beef filling, and we expect them to do very well.”

Tony Farmer says: “Yorkshire Pudding Pies combine brilliant taste and flavour with a modern slant in a sector that needs a fresh approach. Our confidence in the Yorkshire Pudding Pie Company is best demonstrated by the commitment we have made to the business, beyond traditional accounting and business development advice, as we believe they can become market leaders.”