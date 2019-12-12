Chatting to a woman and child in a coffee shop about Christmas, I asked ‘What are you doing on December 25?’‘Taking the family to Mass’, was the reply. That’s the real spirit of the season. Not the gifts. Not the turkey. The celebration of the birth of Jesus.

We have Emperor Constantine to thank for the immovable peace and beauty of Christmas. He oversaw the first documented Christmas festival in Rome on December 25, 336 AD. Having said that, it was not until relatively modern times that Christmas gained universal recognition among Christians.When Charles Dickens published ‘A Christmas Carol’ in 1834 he wrote that the US Congress met on Christmas Day; sad, but true!