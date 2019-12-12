Why all the surprise about class sizes in schools (The Press, December 10)?

There have been schools shut down with the pupils having to be relocated. That helps to fill the classrooms of other schools. One in this area - Burnholme - was shut down and yet houses were, and still are, being built in the vicinity. Was there no-one at the council wondering where the young people of the families in residence were going to be educated? It’s another instance of lack of foresight.