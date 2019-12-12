POLICE searching for a missing 74-year-old woman from North Yorkshire say she has been found safe and well.
Barbara Coope had been missing since she left her home in Westbourne Road in Scarborough at 6pm last night (Wednesday) and officers were appealing for information to help locate her as they were concerned for her welfare.
However, shortly after 10am today (Thursday) a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police confirmed that Barbara had been located "safe and well last night".
He added: "Thank you for sharing our appeal."
