FIREFIGHTERS rescued a man from a York river early today.

The man was pulled from the River Foss near Clifford's Tower at just after 3am.

Crews from York, Acomb and Huntington took part in the rescue, using a 9-metre ladder, lines, lighting and a rescue hook.

The man was left in the care of paramedics and transferred to hospital, said a spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

York Rescue Boat tweeted that its team was called out by North Yorkshire Police to reports of a person in the River Foss.

"As our first crew members arrived on scene we were happy to lern the person has been rescued by North Yorkshire Fire and taken into care of Yorkshire Ambulance,"it added.