ANTI-BREXIT campaigners claim some Liberal Democrat supporters in York Outer have promised to vote Labour today to try to defeat Tory candidate Julian Sturdy, in return for a pledge by some Labour supporters in Harrogate & Knaresborough to vote LibDem to defeat their Tory candidate.

Martin Brooks, chair of York for Europe, says supporters who gathered yesterday outside York Minster and in Harrogate to demonstrate their views were taking a lead where party leaderships had failed.