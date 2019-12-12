ANTI-BREXIT campaigners claim some Liberal Democrat supporters in York Outer have promised to vote Labour today to try to defeat Tory candidate Julian Sturdy, in return for a pledge by some Labour supporters in Harrogate & Knaresborough to vote LibDem to defeat their Tory candidate.
Martin Brooks, chair of York for Europe, says supporters who gathered yesterday outside York Minster and in Harrogate to demonstrate their views were taking a lead where party leaderships had failed.
But Andrew Hollyer, campaign organiser for York Liberal Democrats, said it was unaware of the agreement and fundamentally did not endorse it.
He claimed Labour's vote had collapsed in York Outer, adding: "It remains the case that the only way of beating a Brexit-Conservative MP in York Outer is to vote Liberal Democrat."
