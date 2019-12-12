THERE were no food banks in York before 2010 and the city "did not see the notion of food poverty".

This is according to a City of York Council report - with the local authority carrying out a review of poverty in the city and how it can be tackled.

It says the roll-out of Universal Credit with delays in payments, cuts in housing benefits, reductions in child tax credit and the working-age benefits freeze are having an impact on many families - including those with parents with jobs.

A report for the climate change committee says: "The sub-committee was reminded that we did not see the notion of food poverty in York before 2010 and there were no food banks in the city at that time.

"However, food poverty is now a key issue in local communities and stemming potentially from the £30 billion cuts in working age social security since 2010 that are still being rolled out."

The Trussell Trust, which runs many food banks, warned more people than ever may need to use one this Christmas.

New data showed December 2018 was the trust's busiest month last year. And that there has been a 23 per cent increase in the number of food parcels provided between April and September this year compared to the same period in 2018.

The council report adds: "In York an estimated 5,600 individuals claiming housing benefit, approximately 3,500 with children, are due to transition.

"This period of ‘managed migration’ has potential to have a significant effect on poverty levels within the city."

The meeting takes place on Tuesday at 5.30pm.

Fact checking charity Full Fact said earlier this week that there are now more food banks in the UK than McDonald’s restaurants.

