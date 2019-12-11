A WOMAN'S nose and eye socket were broken when she was punched in the face in a North Yorkshire pub.
North Yorkshire Police said the attack, which happened in The Finkle in Finkle Street,Selby, at just after midnight on Sunday December 1, resulted in the woman needing hospital treatment.
A spokesman said the force was issuing CCTV footage of a man officers would like to speak to following the assault, as they believed he would have information that would help the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to phone101 and ask for DC Brownbridge, email william.brownbridge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref 12190220190.
