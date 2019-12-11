THE Salvation Army has collected a carload of toys, books, games, dolls and tins of food from The Press as it prepares to save Christmas for children in hundreds of poorer families across York.

The church has become the first beneficiary of our annual Toys & Tins Appeal, which aims to ensure youngsters wake up to presents on Christmas Day and also enjoy a proper Christmas dinner, and has again met with a hugely generous response from readers.

We have been asking for donations of new toys and other gifts, such as books, teddies, dolls and games, and non-perishable items of food, and there has been a steady stream of gifts left at our offices.

The Salvation Army will distribute Christmas hampers and toy parcels to needy families who are at risk of going hungry, or getting in to debt, as they try to provide for their children over Christmas.

Major Andrew Dunkinson said it was set to provide food for about 240 families and toys to about 530 children this year.

He thanked readers, saying: “We are so grateful to all those who took the trouble to give to the appeal.

“The thoughtfulness and generosity of all those who have donated a toy or gift will make such a difference to the children we help, who otherwise would not receive any presents for Christmas. Thank you for helping us to help them.”

Meanwhile, there’s still time for readers to donate items to help ensure kids who will be staying at York’s IDAS refuge over the festive period wake up to presents on Christmas day.

A refuge spokeswoman has said such donations not only help families who have fled domestic abuse to celebrate Christmas together but also ‘send a strong message of care and kindness from the community.’

She said yesterday the refuge could take donated items until the end of next week.

*Anyone wanting to donate should bring items to our reception during office hours by next Thursday.