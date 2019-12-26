A SEARCH for stories of enterprise and success has started ahead of the inaugural Selby District Business Awards.
To be in with a chance of winning an award entries must be submitted the deadline of Monday, January 27, 2020.
Businesses may enter as many categories as they wish, with a separate application form for each category.
Shortlisted candidates will be confirmed by Friday, February 28, 2020 and invited to the awards ceremony on the afternoon of Thursday, March 19 following the Selby District Business Conference at Hornington Manor.
Award categories include Small Business of the Year, New Business, Retail/Tourism/Leisure Business, Exporter of the Year, Growth Business, Corporate, Environmental, Social Responsibility Business, Creative & Digital Businesses, and Trades Person.
Entrants should describe why they have chosen to enter each award category and provide examples that demonstrate how the business meets the award criteria.
To complete the application visit https://www.selby.gov.uk/business-awards-application