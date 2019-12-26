Monica Green is one of The Partners Group’s two owners, combining her role as board director with an account director role on client campaigns. Partners is a York-based PR, digital and marketing communications agency, working with businesses throughout the UK and internationally in the property and construction, manufacturing and engineering, professional services, food processing, and hotel and leisure industries.

What job would you like to have other than your own and why?

As a child I wanted to be a vet but when I realised you needed three As at A Level to even apply for the course, I soon changed my mind. I could certainly see myself caring for sick animals or working in a zoo, helping with education and conservation. Alternatively, I’d love to be a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a keen salsa dancer and a patient teacher so almost qualify…

Greatest achievement?

Completing the management buyout of Partners in 2006; taking over the reins of a successful business and seeing it thrive under the leadership of me and my business partner Karen Tinkler has been my greatest professional achievement. On a personal level my nine-year-old son is a joy; he took six years to come along so he’s almost a miracle, and a great achievement!

What makes you most angry?

Injustice. I’m a very fair person and don’t like to see people being disadvantaged or treated unfairly.

Biggest mistake?

Not becoming a professional dancer (or a celebrity) so that I could take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

What do you need to make life complete?

A place in Strictly Come Dancing!

I’ve been very lucky in life, but I would have liked more children. I have one fabulous son who’s desperate for brothers and sisters and, having come from a family of four children, I would have liked a larger family myself.

Why do you make a difference?

PR and marketing can make a huge difference to the success of a business. We make a difference by helping our clients grow, save money, attract the right staff, build their brands and reputations, generate enquiries and engage the people who matter to them.

Epitaph

I love the saying “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain.” I’d like to think that’s what I’ve done.